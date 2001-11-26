Tipsservice 27. november

Mandag d. 26. november 2001, kl. 23.45

Den Lange

Spillerunde 42, (spilstop, kampe, tv og odds for 1, x, 2).

Tirsdag

18:50 1. Bielefeld-Schalke 04    R2 3,15 2,95 1,70

18:50 2. Hamburger SV-Stuttgart    R2 1,75 2,90 3,00

18:50 3. Mainz-Greuther Fürth    R2 1,30 3,50 5,15

18:50 4. Wolfsburg-Unterhaching    R2 1,25 3,65 5,70

18:50 5. Hamburger SV-Stuttgart (H 0-1)   3,55 3,35 1,50

18:50 6. Djurgården-V Frølunda    1,55 3,95 2,85

18:50 7. Færjestad-Brynæs    1,35 4,40 3,55

18:50 8. Linkøping-AIK    1,90 3,60 2,25

18:50 9. Luleå-MoDo    1,75 3,70 2,45

18:50 10. Sødertælje-Malmø   1,95 3,55 2,20

18:50 11. Timrå-HV 71   2,60 3,90 1,65

20:35 12. Stockport-Gillingham    R2 2,15 2,75 2,40

20:35 13. Wolverhampton-Barnsley    R2 1,25 3,65 5,70

20:35 14. Wolverhampton-Barnsley (H 0-1)   2,05 3,15 2,25

20:35 15. Swindon-Wrexham    R2 1,50 3,20 3,70

20:35 16. Swindon-Wrexham (H 0-1)   2,75 3,20 1,75

20:35 17. Bury-Lincoln   R2 1,35 3,50 4,50

20:35 18. Notts County-Cambridge   R1 1,50 3,10 3,85

20:35 19. York-Colchester   R2 2,45 2,85 2,05

20:35 20. Bury-Lincoln (H 0-1)   2,30 3,20 2,00

20:35 21. Notts County-Cambridge (H 0-1)   2,75 3,20 1,75

20:35 22. Newcastle-Ipswich    R2 1,35 3,50 4,50

20:50 23. Bolton-Southampton    R2 1,50 3,20 3,70

20:50 24. Watford-Charlton    R2 2,55 2,75 2,05

20:50 25. Bolton-Southampton (H 0-1)   2,75 3,20 1,75

22:00 26. Colorado-Florida   1,50 3,60 3,30

22:00 27. Detroit-Calgary   1,40 3,85 3,65

22:00 28. Pittsburgh-New Jersey   1,85 3,35 2,45

22:00 29. Dallas-Golden State   1,25 12,0 2,75

22:00 30. LA Lakers-Milwaukee   1,20 11,0 3,10

22:00 31. Portland-Indiana   1,30 12,0 2,55

Onsdag

17:50 32. Montpellier-Lyon   R2 2,80 2,75 1,90

19:20 33. Aachen-FC Køln   R2 3,15 2,95 1,70

19:20 34. Mannheim-Kaiserslautern   R1 3,60 3,10 1,55

19:20 35. Reutlingen-Oberhausen   R2 1,45 3,10 4,25

19:20 36. 1860 München-B M'gladbach   R2 1,60 3,10 3,35

19:20 37. Reutlingen-Oberhausen (H 0-1)   2,65 3,20 1,80

19:20 38. 1860 München-B M'gladbach (H 0-1)   3,20 3,20 1,60

19:20 39. Aalborg HSH-Kolding IF   3,15 7,55 1,25

19:20 40. Team Helsinge-Ikast/Bording   1,65 7,65 1,95

19:50 41. RKC Waalwijk-Feyenoord   R3 2,90 3,20 1,70

19:50 42. Utrecht-PSV Eindhoven   R3 2,80 3,15 1,75

19:50 43. Wetzlar-Flensburg   2,30 6,75 1,50

20:05 44. Ajax-Twente   R3 1,25 4,00 5,00

20:05 45. Ajax-Twente (H 0-1)   1,95 3,45 2,25

20:20 46. Brescia-Como   R1 1,50 3,10 3,85

20:20 47. Brescia-Como (H 0-1)   2,85 3,10 1,75

20:20 48. Bordeaux-Guingamp   R2 1,25 3,65 5,70

20:20 49. Lens-Bastia   R2 1,20 3,85 6,40

20:20 50. Lorient-Nantes   R2 2,25 2,65 2,35

20:20 51. Monaco-Lille   R2 2,05 2,65 2,60

20:20 52. Rennes-Metz   R1 1,50 3,10 3,85

20:20 53. Sochaux-Auxerre   R2 2,10 2,65 2,55

20:20 54. Troyes-Sedan   R2 1,35 3,50 4,50

20:20 55. Rennes-Metz (H 0-1)   2,75 3,20 1,75

20:20 56. Troyes-Sedan (H 0-1)   2,35 3,10 2,00

20:20 57. Magdeburg-T. Essen   DSF 1,35 6,90 2,75

20:35 58. Juventus-Leverkusen   R2/M/TV3 1,30 3,50 5,15

20:35 59. Juventus-Leverkusen (H 0-1)   2,30 2,95 2,10

20:35 60. Juventus-Leverkusen 1.halvleg   1,80 2,00 5,15

20:35 61. Coventry-Crystal Palace    R2 1,65 3,00 3,25

20:35 62. Portsmouth-Nottingham F    R2 1,70 2,95 3,15

20:35 63. Coventry-Crystal Palace (H 0-1)   3,35 3,30 1,55

20:35 64. Portsmouth-Nottingham F (H 0-1)   3,35 3,30 1,55

20:35 65. Aston Villa-Sheffield W    R2 1,20 3,85 6,40

20:35 66. Blackburn-Manchester C    R2 1,35 3,50 4,50

20:35 67. Leeds-Chelsea    R2 1,85 2,90 2,75

20:35 68. Blackburn-Man. C (H 0-1)   2,30 3,20 2,00

Torsdag

17:50 69. Atalanta-Bologna   R2 1,75 2,90 3,00

17:50 70. Atalanta-Bologna (H 0-1)   3,60 3,30 1,50

18:50 71. Fr'havn-Rungsted (ISH)   1,75 3,85 2,40

18:50 72. Herlev-Hvidovre (ISH)   1,85 3,85 2,25

18:50 73. Herning-Rødovre (ISH)   1,40 4,30 3,30

18:50 74. AIK-Sødertælje   Odds onsdag

18:50 75. HV 71-Linkøping   Odds onsdag

18:50 76. Malmø-Djurgården   Odds onsdag

18:50 77. MoDo-Timrå   Odds onsdag

18:50 78. V Frølunda-Færjestad   Odds onsdag

20:35 79. Fulham-Tottenham    R2 2,20 2,60 2,45

20:35 80. Inter-Udinese   R2 1,30 3,50 5,15

20:35 81. Inter-Udinese (H 0-1)   2,25 3,05 2,10

20:35 82. Paris SG-Marseille   R2 1,40 3,20 4,50

20:35 83. Paris SG-Marseille (H 0-1)   2,50 3,10 1,90

22:00 84. Calgary-Dallas   Odds onsdag

22:00 85. NY Islanders-Montreal   Odds onsdag

22:00 86. Philadel-Boston   Odds onsdag

22:00 87. Cleveland-Atlanta   Odds torsdag

22:00 88. Dallas-Sacramento   Odds onsdag

22:00 89. Orlando-Boston   Odds onsdag

22:00 90. Kansas City-Philadelphia   2,00 8,00 1,60

